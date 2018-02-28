Tofield Midgets head to provincials

The Tofield Tier 3 Midgets have proceeded to the provincials, and will play their first game in Calmar on Thursday, March 1; followed by a home game on Friday; and if necessary a third game once again in Tofield.

As they beat Leduc on Friday evening, Feb. 23, Head Coach Mike Herklotz said that playing in the provincials will be a “tough challenge.”

“But I know the boys are capable, and they have worked hard to get to this place, and the extra support we hope to receive from the Bantams will certainly be an asset and a benefit for the team,” Herklotz added.

