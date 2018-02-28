Tofield Novice Hudson Lungal has six-goal weekend

Tofield Tier 3 Novice (11-4-1) pounded Camrose on the road 11-3 on Saturday with Hudson Lungal having a 6-goal game.

Other scorers were; Mason Jeffrey (4g), Jaxon Trudel (3a), Jonah Marcinkoski (1g 1a), Declan Girard (1a), Gabriel Thorson (1a), and Everett Zilkie (1a).

On Sunday, Tofield beat Millet 6-5 at Tofield Arena.

Tofield was down 4-3 entering the third period, but regained the lead late in the game. Millet tied the contest at 5-5 with 2:10 remaining but Hudson Lungal connected with the winner at 18:20.

Tofield Bantams played Smoky Lake in a home game on Saturday, beating them 12-2.

