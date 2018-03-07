Busy B brings community together to celebrate its Annual Awareness Banquet

On Saturday, March 3, despite the snow and less than appropriate road conditions, Tofield and area community came together to celebrate Busy B at its Annual Awareness Banquet at the Tofield Community Hall.

An event, which has been going on for more than 15 years drew a good crowd, according to Busy B founder, Yvonne Brown.

“We have so much to be thankful for, especially our business community for accepting us; for people who donate their items to us, both near and far, and those who shop items at Busy B; and our volunteers, without whom we couldn’t do all the projects that we regularly initiate,” Brown said. “When we become aware of a project that we can contribute to and it fits our guidelines, we do our best to take part and engage.”

To read the entire story and see more images from the event, please subscribe here: http://tofieldmerc.com/?page_id=34