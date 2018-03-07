Holden School hosts ‘Pinking Day’ as part of Hair Massacure event

On Thursday, March 1, Holden School students participated in the ‘Pinking Day’ event as part of Hair Massacure.

According to main organizer Vivian Zuk, pinking is a part of the Hair Massacure event in the weeks leading up to the group shave, as a sign of solidarity, but also as a way to get people involved and join the campaign.

Tofield’s The Color Box and Vegreville’s Hair Fantasies were the two hair salons that participated this year.

