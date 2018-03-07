Trudeau budget fails Canadians, farmers, and the military

The Hon. Kevin Sorenson, Member of Parliament for Battle River-Crowfoot, shares Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s view that “never has a Prime Minister spent so much to achieve so little.”

Sorenson added that “never has a Prime Minister so blatantly broken a promise and not only once.”

The 2015 Liberal election platform promised three “modest” deficits of $10 billion and under, before returning to balance in 2019.

Instead, the Trudeau Liberals are currently on track to add $450 billion to Canada’s national debt over the next 27 years with the budget not projected to be in balance again until 2045.

The deficit this fiscal year is $18 billion, which is triple what Justin Trudeau promised.

