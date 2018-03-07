Dr. Jallad joins Tofield Medical Clinic

After quite some time Tofield and area has three doctors serving the residents and community members.

Dr. Mursi Jallad who has joined the Tofield Medical Clinic this past week comes to the community from Edmonton.

“I have previously enjoyed working in many rural areas throughout my career, and I decided to come to Tofield since it’s a promising and growing community in need of a family physician,” Jallad said. “So far I have enjoyed the peaceful and quiet atmosphere, and the friendly people I have encountered. It is an ideal place to raise a family.”

Read the rest of the story in this week’s edition of Tofield Mercury.

Here’s a link to subscribe: http://tofieldmerc.com/?page_id=34