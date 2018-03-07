Tofield Tier 3 Bantams play two nearly perfect playoff games; Tier 2 Peewees put up a brave fight

Tofield Tier 3 Novice defeated and tied Thorsby in their two playoff games.

On Thursday at Thorsby, the teams were tied 1-1 after one, when Tofield scored three and by 4:52 of the third frame had taken a 4-1 lead.

Thorsby came back with two to get close but Tofield put the game away with 43 seconds remaining.

Marshall Craig and Hudson Lungal both scored twice in the game, while Mason Jeffrey also connected (1g 1a).

