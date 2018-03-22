Payton Valliere speaks about Bantams’ undefeated streak

Fierce and a force to reckon with on ice, Payton Valliere is the only female player on Tofield Tier 3 Bantams, a team that has remained undefeated this season, winning gold this past Sunday.

“Being an unbeaten team so far feels pretty awesome!” Valliere said. “A lot of the credit goes to my teammates . . . to the entire team because everyone has worked so hard this year, and our goalie Josh has been outstanding.”

Valliere who started playing hockey since the age of five, has mostly played on boys’ teams throughout. Even though there were other girls’ teams along the way, Valliere stuck to playing with the boys, and has enjoyed the camaraderie.