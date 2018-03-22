Impaired is impaired: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP would like to remind all drivers in the province that impaired driving, whether by alcohol or drug, may cost you your life or the lives of others.

In support of National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, which takes place March 18-24, police will be conducting Check Stops throughout the week all across the province.

“There is a myth that it is okay to use drugs and drive because it affects you differently,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Officer in Charge, Alberta Integrated Traffic Services. “It is important to remind everyone that impaired driving, whether by drugs or alcohol, is a serious offence that will lead to criminal charges.”