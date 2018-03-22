School production “Murder at Crimson House” gets a full house

Tofield School hosted its annual play, “Murder at Crimson House” on March 14 and 15, with four shows at the Alliance Church.

Directed by Melissa Korpan, the play had its roots way back to the time when Korpan had discovered Peter Sellers and “The Pink Pather” as a child.

“I was pulled into the story of Inspector Jacques Clouseau as he tried to solve the case of the missing pink panther diamond,” Korpan explained. “As a child I giggled at his antics and wondered why he could not see the criminals right under his nose.

When reflecting on why I chose this play, I think this is part of the reason why.”