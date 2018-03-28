Tofield Skating Carnival showcases local talent

This past Saturday, March 24, the Tofield arena was taken over by skaters from 2 p.m. as the Tofield Skating Club hosted its annual carnival.

With 17 performances, followed by the finale of “True Colours,” it was a treat for the audience as they applauded and cheered from the stands.

President Shauna Neufeld said that the club has grown in the past couple of years and she is always happy to see the progression of the beginners to advanced programs.

“It’s nice to have the skaters moving up from Canskate into our Silverblades and Starskate programs,” Neufeld explained.