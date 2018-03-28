Gold, silver, and bronze for Tofield teams

These are some of the results from the 16/60 Minor Hockey League games held recently.

After dropping a 9-6 playoff game against Millet on March 18, Tofield Tier 3 Novice came back to tie Thorsby 7-7 on Saturday and then dropped Thorsby 8-4 in Sunday’s deciding game.

On Saturday, Tofield jumped in front 4-1 late in the first period on the road but Thorsby scored with only 11 seconds remaining.

Tofield regained its 3-goal lead at 8:28 of the middle period but Thorsby came back with 4-goals in the final nine minutes of the period to take the lead 6-5.

For rest of the story, please see March 28 edition of Tofield Mercury.

