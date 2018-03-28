Snow plays spoiler for first spring Farmers’ Market

It was a low turnout for spring’s first Farmers’ Market on Friday, March 23, as snow and icy conditions made travelling difficult.

However, the few vendors who made it were happy that they had customers.

Bonnie Berkiw, owner of Petal Pushers had a wonderful display of colourful and intricate arrangements, some geared to the theme of Easter.

Berkiw had worked at Klondike Gardens before moving to Tofield almost 12 years back, and now she is based out of Prairie Willow Co. and The Moonshine Cafe on Main Street.

