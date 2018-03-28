Tofield male charged with impaired driving

During the past week, the Tofield RCMP responded to 24 calls for service. Included in the calls for service were three false alarms, three 911 hang ups, and a motor vehicle collision.

In the early morning of March 25, the Tofield RCMP were on patrol and conducted a vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment by alcohol and was arrested for impaired driving.

The driver was taken to Tofield RCMP detachment where they provided breath samples being 190 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

