Irvings Farms: Bringing a slice of Britain to Alberta

A short drive from Tofield will bring one to the Irvings Farms in Round Hill.

This year as they mark their 10th anniversary in September, Nicola and Alan Irving look back on their journey.

The Irvings settled in their first property, 30 minutes north of St. Albert in the community of Vimy.

But shortly after moving they discovered that they couldn’t get the great quality sausages that they were used to back in the UK, so they set about making their own.

“After some positive feedback from our neighbours we decided to start a small business making and selling sausages at farmers’ markets, and we opened our first food facility in our home basement in early 2006 and started Irvings Farm Fresh,” Nicola recalls.