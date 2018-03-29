For the Winsnes, raising purebred is a way of life

Having reached the 100-year milestone recently, the Winsnes Farms Inc. owners, William and Christa Winsnes pride themselves on the animals they raise – the Charolais cattle.

“We really pride ourselves on the animals we raise and the work we do – to be efficient and good stewards of the land and environment,” Christa Winsnes said. “It is our goal to raise bulls and females that are quiet, easy to be around, and will complement our customers’ herd.”

The Winsnes said that they appreciate the support from the local community who come to their farm to buy animals.

“Agriculture is like a family and in working together we can all achieve sustainability for the generations to come,” Winsnes added.