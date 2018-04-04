Tofield male charged with assault, lodged into RCMP cells

During the past week Tofield RCMP responded to 37 calls for service. Included in the calls for service were five motor vehicle collisions, four 911 hangups and three false alarms.

On March 29, the Tofield RCMP received a call of an assault with a weapon at a residence in Tofield.

The caller reported he had been threatened with knives and the suspect had grabbed two butcher knives.

RCMP attended and located the suspect who was being restrained by family members.