Nature Conservancy of Canada racing to connect Edmonton-area landscape

According to a press release, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is ramping up its Edmonton- area conservation through a new campaign to expand and connect the protected nature in the Beaver Hills, an internationally-recognized natural area located just 20 minutes from Edmonton.

“We’re so lucky to have this globally-significant landscape right in our own backyard,” said Andi Romito, Nature Conservancy of Canada Senior Development Officer in Alberta. “The Nature Conservancy of Canada and local community have a chance to conserve this incredible natural treasure for the future. We‘ve already done important work in this area, and are excited by what we will achieve thanks to the help of our partners and all of our supporters.”