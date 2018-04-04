Anyone getting sick of winter yet?

If this winter seems to go on forever, and if this April seems colder than normal, your weather instincts are accurate although your memory might not be.

When March arrives we are so anxious for Spring that we can’t seem to remember how typically cold it is on the first day of Spring in our area.

This year on March 20, we had above seasonal temperatures for the first day of Spring (a high of +8 and dipping -7 Celsius at night).

But what about our winter as a whole, which goes on and on and on – for roughly six months from October until the end of March in East Central Alberta?