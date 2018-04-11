August proclaimed as Tofield Mercury month

On Monday, April 9, the Town of Tofield council proclaimed August as ‘Tofield Mercury Month’ in Tofield. The Mercury will be celebrating 100 years of publishing in August, and this proclamation was the Town’s recognition of the Mercury’s contributions over the years.

Tofield Mercury publisher, Kerry Anderson was present at the occasion to receive the proclamation from Mayor Deb Dueck.

A publisher’s journey

Anderson who has been an integral part of Alberta’s publishing landscape recalls his Grade 12 Literature teacher, Mrs. Pogue at Viscount Bennett High School in Calgary, who encouraged and inspired Anderson’s writing abilities and nurtured his creative side.