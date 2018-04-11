Former Ryley residents make it to the Team Canada slo-pitch roster

When former Ryley residents, Kiera Lyons and her cousin Kearstin Solberg were selected for Canadian Women’s Slo-Pitch Border Battle’s final roster to play in the 10th Annual Border Battle in Kitchener, Ont., it didn’t come as a surprise.

The sport has been in their families for a long time, and both Lyons and Solberg have had some amazing feats over time.

“My parents and older brother were very much into sports, ball included, so I just naturally fell in love with sports,” Lyons said. “I’ve been at the diamonds since I can remember, watching, playing . . . my summers for the most part revolved around ball.”