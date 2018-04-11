Liberal government fails to address escalating rural crime

On Wednesday, March 28, I participated in the debate on Motion 167, which was introduced by my colleague and fellow Albertan MP Shannon Stubbs.

This Private Member’s Motion was prompted by the increasing rate of rural crime throughout this country, particularly in Alberta, and the Liberal government’s failure to recognize this growing problem and seek solutions to de-escalate this trend.

In 2015, for the first time in over a decade, the police reported an increase in crime and further increases occurred in 2016. Alberta led in rural crime with a spike of ten percent and unprecedented levels of property crime.