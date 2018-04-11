TMHA family packs Community Hall to celebrate the season

The Tofield Community Hall witnessed a coming together of Tofield and area’s hockey community on Sunday, April 8.

The Tofield Minor Hockey Association (TMHA) hosted their annual awards banquet from 2 p.m. and started the event with a moment of silence for Humboldt Broncos and all those who were affected by the terrible tragedy on Friday, April 6.

Three awards: Most Dedicated, Most Improved, and Most Sportsmanlike were awarded to the various teams, besides Initiation, Novice and Tom Thumb players receiving certificates and medals.

“The banquet went off very well and was well attended,” said DeeDee Perrott, vice-president of Off-Ice for TMHA.