Wacey Finkbeiner takes Tofield Bull Bash

This past weekend, the Tofield Arena was packed with rodeo lovers as they came to watch the town’s annual Bull Bash on Saturday, April 14.

Thirty riders from Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, and as far as Montana and Texas participated in the event.

One of the two annual rodeo fixtures, the Bull Bash is hosted by the Tofield Ag Society in partnership with the Town of Tofield, and is always a great draw for Tofield and surrounding areas.

A Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) event, the evening came to life with CPRA announcer Dustin Edwards doing what he does best – engaging the crowd, and music director Shaun Morton’s great selection.