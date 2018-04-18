School communities in Tofield participate in Jersey Day

This past Thursday, April 12, Tofield School and C.W. Sears participated in Jersey Day as a way of commemorating and showing solidarity with the entire hockey and sports communities across the nation to stand with Humboldt Broncos.

On Friday, April 6, the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi, just outside Tisdale, resulting in a gruesome accident – one of the worst in Canadian sports – which killed 14 of the 29 travelling on the bus.

Later on, two more team members succumbed to their critical injuries, including trainer Dayna Brons.

“The tragic event on April 6 left everyone stopped in their tracks in total shock that we have lost so many wonderful men/women,” said Principal Zenovia Lazaruik of C.W. Sears.