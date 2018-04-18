Thefts keep Tofield RCMP busy

During the past week, the Tofield RCMP received 56 calls for service. Included in the calls for service were five false alarms, three 911 hangups, and three motor vehicle collisions.

On April 9, the Tofield RCMP received a call of a theft of a trailer from Tofield. The caller reported sometime overnight, suspect(s) stole an enclosed cargo trailer containing numerous miscellaneous tools. The trailer was later recovered on April 13 in Strathcona County. On April 10, Tofield RCMP received a call of a theft from a rural property in the Beaver County.